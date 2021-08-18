Cancel
Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Taliban promise peace

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) – More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official told Reuters on Wednesday, as efforts gathered pace to get people out after the Taliban seized the capital. The Taliban have said they want peace https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-show-conciliatory-face-first-kabul-news-conference-2021-08-17, will not...

