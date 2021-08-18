U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

After revisions to Monday’s original talley, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health on Tuesday added 58 active cases of COVID-19 to those currently being monitored, putting the total active count at 347, the most since 354 were recorded on February 4th. 14,564 positive tests in all have been received in Sheboygan County since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 76 in one day, offset by 18 recoveries. Death counts were revised in both County and State numbers, which still disagree. The Wisconsin DHS reports 156 deaths confirmed as due to COVID-19 in Sheboygan County, down 1 from Monday’s report, with the most recent death occurring on August 4th. The County DPH lists 154 deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard, also down 1 from Monday. The County DPH does consistently advise that as they align local data with CDC and Wisconsin DHS, numbers can be subject to change.