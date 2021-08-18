Cancel
U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past...

Medical & BiotechMSNBC

Pfizer's Covid vaccine is FDA approved. Let's start mandating it.

Monday’s Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is historic. It’s the first mRNA vaccine to ever receive full approval, the first approval to be completed end to end in under four months and it was approved with over 205 million doses having already been administered in the United States. The world may not be aware, but we’ve just witnessed a modern scientific achievement that will lead to even more medical miracles.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

American sees 1,000 Covid deaths in one day, large numbers in South

WASHINGTON D.C.: As states with low vaccination rates are being ravaged by the Covid Delta variant, the U.S. reported more than 1,017 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equivalent to some 42 fatalities per hour, according to a Reuters tally. The tally noted that coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the country over...
Worldwhbl.com

Russia reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases and 794 deaths

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 18,833 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 1,105 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 6,785,374. The Russian coronavirus task force said 794 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 177,614. Rosstat,...
U.S. PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Please Get Vaccinated Now,' Biden Urges After FDA Approves Pfizer Covid Shots

President Joe Biden once again urged more Americans to get vaccinated, saying the majority of deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. due to Covid are among the unvaccinated. "Those who have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now," he said hours after the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

COUNTY COVID ACTIVITY BUILDS, HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE AGAIN

Active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County rose by 16 since Tuesday. Data from the Sheboygan County Coronavirus Case Dashboard shows 26 new positive tests were countered by 10 recoveries with 363 cases now being monitored by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. 14,590 persons in the county have now had COVID-19. 9 patients are now hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday. Hospitalization rates so far this month most closely resemble those seen this past March.
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

ACTIVE COVID CASES IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY LEAP 58 IN ONE DAY

After revisions to Monday’s original talley, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health on Tuesday added 58 active cases of COVID-19 to those currently being monitored, putting the total active count at 347, the most since 354 were recorded on February 4th. 14,564 positive tests in all have been received in Sheboygan County since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 76 in one day, offset by 18 recoveries. Death counts were revised in both County and State numbers, which still disagree. The Wisconsin DHS reports 156 deaths confirmed as due to COVID-19 in Sheboygan County, down 1 from Monday’s report, with the most recent death occurring on August 4th. The County DPH lists 154 deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard, also down 1 from Monday. The County DPH does consistently advise that as they align local data with CDC and Wisconsin DHS, numbers can be subject to change.
Public Healthstardem.com

Biden: U.S. looking at ‘legality’ of national COVID vaccine mandate; Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse”

WASHINGTON — The U.S government is looking at the legality of a potential federal nationwide COVID vaccine mandate, according to President Joe Biden. Biden said July 29 the U.S. Justice Department is looking at whether a national vaccine mandate can be imposed. “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Britain reports 174 deaths, highest since March 12

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain recorded 174 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since March 12, and another 30,838 new cases, official data showed. With 88% of the adult population receiving a first vaccine and 77% receiving both doses, Britain lifted nearly all its restrictions in mid-July, allowing people to socialise, travel and return to work in offices.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.

