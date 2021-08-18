Three Easy Ways to Make Someone’s Day

When In Doubt, Reach Out

So many people are lonely. Here are some ways to reach out to people you know.

1.Go old school and send a letter or card, and include new photos for them to enjoy.

2.If they have access to a phone or device that allows for a video call, use it for chats or to read them a book.

3.Ask them how they are doing, what they are doing to fill their time, and if there is anything you can do.

–Elisabeth Knight, Clinical Manager, MSSW, Caring Excellence