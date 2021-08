Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for their share of $750,000 in ESL Pro League season 14 starting on Monday, Aug. 16. This will be the first premier CS:GO tournament to be played after the end of the summer player break on Aug. 15, which saw most of the teams rest after IEM Cologne finished on July 18. The competition will be played entirely online from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite ESL’s best intentions to hold it on LAN.