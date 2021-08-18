No where to go but up for the Bearcats

Returning to a fall season for the first time in 2 years, the Binghamton University Men’s Soccer team is looking to silence all the doubters. Coming off a shortened spring season where they finished 2-4, the Bearcats return an experienced squad looking to grow on last season and make a run at America East Title. Among the returners is graduate student, midfielder Noah Luescher. Luescher led Binghamton in goals and points last season tallying 5 goals and an assist earning first team All-Conferences honors. Another valuable veteran presence is junior goaltender P.J Parker. Parker earned an America East Defensive Player of the Week Award his efforts in a shutout win over UMBC. Despite entering the season ranked last in the America East polls, they believe the team has the experience and talent to make a run at a conference title.