No where to go but up for the Bearcats

By Chris Leach
theandersonnews.com
 8 days ago

Last year, the Bearcats got caught up in an unfortunate but predictable storm that led to their 0-9 season, the first winless campaign in decades. We’ve all been there – something that you can see coming from miles away but have no opportunity to step out of the way. I too have been there.

