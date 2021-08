(Photo Courtesy of Cornell Athletics) The last time the Cornell Big Red took the field was March 8th, 2020 when they defeated Penn State, 18-17, in the Crown Lacrosse Classic in Charlotte, N.C. In that contest, the Big Red put together an impressive 10-goal run in the first half before having to ward off a second-half, eight-goal Penn State run. Jeff Teat scored the game-tying goal with 18 seconds left in regulation and Angelo Petrakis put in the game-winner just seconds later to push Cornell over the edge.