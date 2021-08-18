Veterinary Viewpoints: Old McDonald Had a Farm

Media Contact: Derinda Blakeney, APR | College of Veterinary Medicine | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu. Old McDonald did indeed have a farm and what made his farm so entertaining to us as children, and perhaps now as we sing it with the children in our lives, was all the different animals he had. Multispecies farms are common around Oklahoma, and they do bring joy as the song indicates. There are, however, a few considerations when multiple species of animals are housed in proximity to one another. Certain medications, feeds and feed additives that are advantageous to the health of one species can actually be detrimental to other species.