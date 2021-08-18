Cancel
Hartford, CT

Battery Fall 2-1 on the Road in Hartford

By Charleston Battery
live5news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. – The Battery were defeated by Hartford Athletic 2-1 Tuesday evening after the Connecticut side were lifted by goals from Derek Dodson (31′) and Danny Barrera (34′, penalty). Claudio Repetto scored his fifth goal of the season during stoppage time just before the break, but the Battery were unable to find an equalizer in the second half. The Black and Yellow will look to bounce back against New York Red Bulls II this Friday as they continue their Northeast road trip.

