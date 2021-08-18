Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Idaho Waterfalls

Idaho is home to plenty of fantastic waterfalls, including roadside hidden gems to an entire city that’s filled with wonderful cascades. Summer is the perfect time for seeking out one of Idaho’s waterfalls and this list is a good place to start. From popular Shoshone Falls to tucked-away Copper Falls, each of these waterfalls is a unique beauty that makes for a refreshing adventure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Jump Creek Falls - Marsing

2. Copper Falls - Bonners Ferry

3. Goat Falls - Stanley

4. Upper Mesa Falls - Ashton

5. Granite Falls - Nordman

6. Perrine Coulee Falls - Twin Falls

Shoshone Falls - Twin Falls

How many of these wonderful waterfalls in Idaho have you visited? Sound off in the comments below! And be sure to let us know about your favorite Idaho waterfalls.