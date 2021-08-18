Cancel
Travel

Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Idaho Waterfalls

By Emerson
 8 days ago

Idaho is home to plenty of fantastic waterfalls, including roadside hidden gems to an entire city that’s filled with wonderful cascades. Summer is the perfect time for seeking out one of Idaho’s waterfalls and this list is a good place to start. From popular Shoshone Falls to tucked-away Copper Falls, each of these waterfalls is a unique beauty that makes for a refreshing adventure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEJhN_0bUtDnKj00
1. Jump Creek Falls - Marsing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6hLD_0bUtDnKj00
2. Copper Falls - Bonners Ferry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vz435_0bUtDnKj00
3. Goat Falls - Stanley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6HIe_0bUtDnKj00
4. Upper Mesa Falls - Ashton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVjox_0bUtDnKj00
5. Granite Falls - Nordman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ud23r_0bUtDnKj00
6. Perrine Coulee Falls - Twin Falls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mm2oN_0bUtDnKj00
Shoshone Falls - Twin Falls

How many of these wonderful waterfalls in Idaho have you visited? Sound off in the comments below! And be sure to let us know about your favorite Idaho waterfalls.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Idaho is for people who LOVE the Gem State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

