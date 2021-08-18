Cancel
Mayfield, KY

MISD board passes quarantine leave for employees

By ERIC WALKER EWALKER@MAYFIELD-MESSENGER.COM
 8 days ago

Mayfield Independent Board of Education held a brief regularly-scheduled meeting Monday with several items being approved. A resolution related to quarantine leave for 2021-22 was passed by board members. The resolution, issued by the Kentucky Board of Education, allows employees who have been vaccinated to use quarantine leave. Superintendent Joe Henderson explained to the board they are finding that in certain situations, even when family members have been vaccinated, that a husband and wife may be asked to quarantine.

