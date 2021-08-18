Gold Is the Prettiest Addition to Your Skincare Routine

We put the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I’ll be honest: I was skeptical when I saw that Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum claims to be 62 times more efficacious than vitamin C. Ask a dermatologist or skincare enthusiast to tell you their top three essential ingredients and you can bet your bottom dollar that vitamin C will be in there almost every time. It’s an all-around product that—if you choose the right formula—can make a marked difference to your complexion. In other words, If the claims are true, Vinoperfect should be a revolutionary product. So did the cult-favorite serum live up to the high standards it set for itself? Keep reading to find out.