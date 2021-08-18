Gold Is the Prettiest Addition to Your Skincare Routine
A trend rarely stands the test of time across the fashion and beauty world for centuries—yet gold has done exactly that. More than just a timeless metal, gold has influential roots in royalty, politics, and ancient cultures across the globe. Today, gold has exploded onto the skincare scene in the form of serums, oils, eye masks, and more. And while gold metal is perfectly safe to wear for most, is gold safe or effective in skincare? We turned to Ife J. Rodney, MD, Loretta Ciraldo, MD, and Debra Jaliman, MD, to unpack this question.www.byrdie.com
