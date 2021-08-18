GHS Girls Soccer Drops Opener to Tri West

The GHS Girls Soccer Team traveled to Tri-West to open the season against the 17th ranked (2A) Tri-West Bruins. The Tiger Cubs came out strong, resisting the attack of Tri-West until late in the first half when a mishandled pass led to the Bruins first goal. Going into halftime down 1-0 the Cubs came out in the second half and secured multiple attacks, but could not find the back of the net. The Bruins were able to net 3 more goals to close out the scoring.