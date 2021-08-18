Police suspect arson after Twitch streamer Amouranth’s house catches fire

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has reported a suspected arson attack on her home, now pending investigation. On August 14th, Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa reported via Twitter thread that her home had caught fire and that police “strongly suspect” it to be an act of arson. The cause has yet to be determined, but she notes that the fire came from the area where she kept her trashcans.