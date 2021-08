Two teachers who refused to wear masks in the classroom made a public appeal at Thursday’s board of education meeting Thursday evening. Jessica Lathrop and Gayla Dickerson, who cited religious reasons for their stances against masks, stated they were discriminated against when Superintendent Matthew Madding and the board attorney, Jesse Wright, informed them they could not continue teaching in the classroom if they did not wear a mask. Lathrop and Dickerson also stated Madding denied their requests for religious exemptions.