They say that variety is the spice of life. By that metric, Hallucinetic Violet Ignition is rich and flavorful, but you should keep some milk nearby, in case you can’t handle the heat. Black and doom metal are the primary ingredients of this spicy goulash, but there are well measured portions of several other influences as well. A near-chant style of vocals in parts helps to reveal the hints of post-metal winding through the mix. In other moments, the vocals once again hint at the rich, savoury flavors of death metal. The lead guitar work sometimes ascends into the cleaner palate of traditional heavy metal. And really, all of that just scratches the surface.