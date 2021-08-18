Cancel
Laser Fusion Experiment Unleashes an Energetic Burst of Optimism

 8 days ago

..as long as the grant money keeps flowing. NIF isn't funded with grants. They get DoD dollars for nuclear weapon simulation and maintenance. These experiments are part of that work.

IndustryEngadget

Laser-powered fusion energy inches closer to reality

Scientists have just edged closer to a fusion energy system that doesn't lean on magnetic field-based tokamak reactors or twisty stellarators. Science reports that a team at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has achieved a breakthrough in laser-powered fusion energy by coming much closer to "ignition," or a blast that produces an excess of energy.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers produce a 10-quadrillion watt fusion power burst

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have reached a milestone in their fusion experiments. The researchers were able to ignite a burst that produced over 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power. Scientists on the project say they have validated the laser-driven implosion techniques that have been studied at both the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics.
ScienceNewswise

National Ignition Facility experiment puts researchers at threshold of fusion ignition

Newswise — On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ). This advancement puts researchers at the threshold of fusion ignition, an important goal of the NIF, and opens access to a new experimental regime.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Mystery of Energetic Heavy Elements in Galactic Cosmic Rays

Scientists have used data from the Southwest Research Institute-led Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) mission to explain the presence of energetic heavy elements in galactic cosmic rays (GCRs). GCRs are composed of fast-moving energetic particles, mostly hydrogen ions called protons, the lightest and most abundant elements in the universe. Scientists have long debated how trace amounts of heavy ions in GCRs are accelerated.
ScienceScience Now

With explosive new result, laser-powered fusion effort nears ‘ignition’

More than a decade ago, the world’s most energetic laser started to unleash its blasts on tiny capsules of hydrogen isotopes, with managers promising it would soon demonstrate a route to limitless fusion energy. Now, the National Ignition Facility (NIF) has taken a major leap toward that goal. Last week, a single laser shot sparked a fusion explosion from a peppercorn-size fuel capsule that produced eight times more energy than the facility had ever achieved: 1.35 megajoules (MJ)—roughly the kinetic energy of a car traveling at 160 kilometers per hour. That was also 70% of the energy of the laser pulse that triggered it, making it tantalizingly close to “ignition”: a fusion shot producing an excess of energy.
Livermore, CAPhotonics.com

LLNL Experiment Moves to the Cusp of Fusion Ignition

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 — An experiment at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) National Ignition Facility (NIF) has triggered ignition for the first time. Ignition is the process that amplifies energy output from nuclear fusion and that could provide an avenue for clean energy, as well as provide answers to many long-held questions in physics.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ignition: Researchers celebrate success in nuclear fusion experiment

In Livermore, California, researchers have been trying to create a tiny piece of sun on earth since 2009. Safe and controlled, usable as a clean, almost inexhaustible source of energy. To do this, they use the largest laser in the world: 192 beams transport several megajoules of energy from all sides to a target just a few millimeters in size within 15 nanoseconds. The concentrated energy is generated on the inside a metal cylinder coated with gold – the “cavity” – X-rays that implosion a bead filled with frozen heavy hydrogen.
Industrynextbigfuture.com

What the Recent Progress in Laser Fusion Means

On Aug. 8, 2021, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ). This is still twelve times less than the 20 megajoules that simulations indicate can be achieved. Everything would need to be redesigned...
Worldnextbigfuture.com

General Fusion Large Scale Demo 2025 and Commercial Fusion Targets 2030

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and General Fusion will build and operate its Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP) at UKAEA’s Culham Campus. The FDP will demonstrate General Fusion’s proprietary Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology. Construction starts 2022. Liquid Metal Wall. A liquid metal wall will be inside the outer wall....
Energy IndustryNASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

“I am very concerned, in general, about fusion being hyped as a solution for climate change,” he says. “My personal opinion is that fusion energy is still a future technology, so it would be foolish for people bet the planet on fusion addressing the immediate climate concerns.”. And this I...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Scientists develop an energy harvesting technology based on ferromagnetic resonance

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka City University have succeeded in storing electricity with the voltage generated from the conversion phenomenon of ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) using an ultra-thin magnetic film of several tens of nanometers. The research was conducted under the leadership of Prof. Eiji Shikoh....
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Get Ready for the Nuclear Fusion Revolution

It sounds thoroughly implausible: a technology that could replicate the chemistry of the stars, unleash nearly unlimited clean energy and safely power the world for centuries. Yet sustainable nuclear fusion, long hypothesized, took a step closer to reality this month. Scientists at the National Ignition Facility, part of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, announced that they had produced about 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power after blasting a hydrogen capsule with an array of laser beams. The burst lasted only a fraction of a second. But it offered significant new evidence that harnessing fusion energy could one day be feasible.
