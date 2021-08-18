Laser Fusion Experiment Unleashes an Energetic Burst of Optimism

In this work we focus on the phase space singularities of interactive quintessence model in the presence of matter fluid. This model is related to swampland studies, that the outcomes affect all these Swampland related models with the same dynamical system. We shall form the dynamical system corresponding to the cosmological system, which is eventually autonomous, and by using the dominant balances technique we shall investigate the occurrence or not of finite-time singularities. Our results indicate that the dynamical system of the model may develop finite-time singularities, but these are not general singularities, like in the case that the matter fluids were absent, in which case singularities occurred for general initial conditions. Hence, the presence of matter fluids affects the dynamical system of the cosmological system, making the singularities to depend on the initial conditions, instead of occurring for general initial conditions.