The Handmade Burgers At Brownsville Burger Basket In Tennessee Are Some Of The Best In The State

By Meghan Kraft
Posted by 
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 8 days ago

There are so many chain restaurants and upscale eateries you can go to when it comes to finding a burger on the town, but there’s just something about a locally owned hot spot that really hits you right. Brownsville Burger Basket can be found, aptly, in Brownsville, Tennessee, and though it may not be one of the best-known eateries in the state it just might be one of the most fabulous hidden gems. Learn more about it below, and plan a trip. You won’t be finding Brownsville Burger Basket all over social media, so this is the kind of place you have to visit to believe.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7HYl_0bUt8sM200
GoogleStreetview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsCiY_0bUt8sM200
huggiebear - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375Qbm_0bUt8sM200
huggiebear - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLN9I_0bUt8sM200
The Brim Legacy - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1UjK_0bUt8sM200
Steven Drake - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ygq7p_0bUt8sM200
John Edwards - GoogleMaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlJke_0bUt8sM200
Levita Goodwin - GoogleMaps

What a place to visit! Brownsville Burger Basket is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and is closed on the weekends.

After you enjoy your meal, we’d recommend experiencing all the beauty of Tennessee with a visit to the state’s natural wonders.

Address: Burger Basket Cafe, 1004 N Washington Ave, Brownsville, TN 38012, USA

