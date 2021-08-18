Wrightbus creates 300 extra jobs at Northern Ireland base

Three hundred workers are being taken on by Wrightbus as the company accelerates its plans for growth in a new era of zero-emission transport. “We are firmly back in business, creating jobs,” said Jo Bamford, son of Lord Bamford, the JCB chairman and owner, who rescued the business in 2019 when the workforce numbered only 56. The new jobs will take employee numbers at its plant in Ballymena to more than 900.