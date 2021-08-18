Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Wrightbus creates 300 extra jobs at Northern Ireland base

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree hundred workers are being taken on by Wrightbus as the company accelerates its plans for growth in a new era of zero-emission transport. “We are firmly back in business, creating jobs,” said Jo Bamford, son of Lord Bamford, the JCB chairman and owner, who rescued the business in 2019 when the workforce numbered only 56. The new jobs will take employee numbers at its plant in Ballymena to more than 900.

www.thehighlandsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Paisley
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#The Belfast Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Changes to self-isolation rules agreed for Northern Ireland

Rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland are to be relaxed, Stormont ministers have agreed. People who are close contacts of positive cases will no longer have to isolate for 10 days, as long as they test negative, have no symptoms and have had both jabs of a Covid-19 vaccine. The...
Public HealthBBC

What are Northern Ireland's Covid-19 rules now?

The past few months have seen many Covid restrictions eased in Northern Ireland, after a long period of lockdown. But Stormont ministers, who decide what to relax and when, have kept some measures in place. BBC News NI explains what rules remain and how Northern Ireland compares to other parts...
TrafficBBC

Wrightbus 'firmly back in business' with 300 jobs

The Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus is almost doubling its permanent workforce by creating 300 new jobs and converting another 120 temporary posts into permanent jobs. The investment marks a turn around for the 75-year-old Ballymena-based firm, which was struggling to survive financially less than two years ago. Wrightbus said...
WorldNursing Times

RCN launches pay consultation as Northern Ireland deal draws closer

A consultation has launched today for nurses in England and Wales to share their views on their 3% pay rise, as their counterparts in Northern Ireland look set to receive the same award. The Royal College of Nursing will use the results of its consultation to determine what action it...
TrafficBBC

Wrightbus to boost Ballymena workforce by 300

Wrightbus is to create 300 permanent jobs to build its zero-emission buses. The company said it would also convert 120 temporary jobs into permanent positions at its Ballymena headquarters. Wrightbus said it would have 930 permanent members of staff when the new jobs were filled. Jo Bamford, who bought the...
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Discover the Wilder Side of Northern Ireland

Over the past year, everyone from city slickers to countryside dwellers have been getting closer to nature and learning to love their environment, discovering the creatures that cohabit our locales. Home to a UNESCO World Heritage site as well as a multitude of areas of ecological interest, you need to...
Europecepa.org

The Northern Ireland Trilemma: Brexit’s Final Frontier

There is one thing that everyone agrees on following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU): whatever the difficulties, peace must be maintained in Northern Ireland to avert a return to the intercommunal violence, the so-called Troubles, that marred the last 30 years of the 20th century. But establishing a...
TrafficAUTOCAR.co.uk

British bus maker Wrightbus creates 300 new jobs

Northern Ireland-based firm is on track to have 930 employees not two years after escaping administration. Wrightbus has announced the creation of 300 new jobs at its headquarters in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, with a further 120 part-time roles set to become permanent. The company is planning to step up production...
Nursing Times

Pay decision for Northern Ireland nurses ‘not possible’ before October

A final decision on pay uplifts for nurses in Northern Ireland on the Agenda for Change contract will “not be possible before October”, according to warnings from unions. The Royal College of Nursing said that, despite hopes of a 3% increase broadly in line with other UK countries, it was “extremely concerned” about how it would be funded.
WorldBBC

A brief history of vaccination in Northern Ireland

Jack Craig was born on the Shankill Road in Belfast in 1901, the final year of Queen Victoria's reign. He was a 20th Century boy who lived to fly in a plane and see Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. Nevertheless his childhood was filled with the concerns of the...
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Northern Ireland Secretary meets with group representing army veterans

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has met with a group representing army veterans. The Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) has supported the UK Government’s bid to introduce a statute of limitations on Troubles-era legacy killings. In a statement, NIVM said the statute of limitations combined with an end to legal...
WorldBBC

GCSEs: Rise in top grades in Northern Ireland as results issued

There has been a rise in the number of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland. Grades A* and A were awarded to just under 40% of entries, which is up from 37.1% in 2020. As exams were cancelled for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pupils' results were based on grades calculated by schools.
HealthBBC

68,000 attended Northern Ireland emergency departments in June

Almost 68,000 people attended Northern Irelands emergency departments (EDs) in June, an increase of more than 24% compared to the same month in 2020. The latest statistics from the Department of Health revealed an extremely busy picture in EDs over the past 12 months. More than 192,000 people turned up...
EntertainmentTelegraph

How to explore Northern Ireland in the footsteps of Derry Girl's Siobhán McSweeney

This troubled city has long told its most urgent and important stories through the stark but powerful murals on its gable end walls. A soldier smashing down a front door, a hollow-eyed hunger-striker, a slain schoolgirl… and, of course, the cast of a Channel 4 sitcom. However, such is the global success of Derry Girls that the mural of its four squeaky, sarcastic, school-blazered leads smirking kittenishly from the side of 18 Orchard Street in Londonderry’s centre is now arguably more recognised, revered and photographed than any of the Bogside’s more historically significant images.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Bereaved families call for UK-wide Covid inquiry to start before end of year

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government would begin an independent inquiry by the end of 2021. The UK Government and Wales and Northern Ireland administrations must “show some leadership” and ensure that statutory coronavirus inquiries start before the year is out, campaigners have said. The...
WorldScreendaily

Docs Ireland to showcase Northern Ireland’s documentary filmmaking boom

Northern Ireland’s documentary scene is thriving as the third annual Docs Ireland festival opens in Beflast today, Wednesday, August 25. Features from Northern Irish filmmakers Teresa Lavina and Brendan Byrne are being showcased in a programme that also includes two features in the Irish language. The festival was created in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy