China approves renewable mega-project for green hydrogen

By Dan Murtaugh
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 18): The Chinese region of Inner Mongolia has approved a massive power project that will use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. Inner Mongolia’s Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that will use 1.85 gigawatts of solar and 370 megawatts of wind to produce 66,900 tons of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development will begin in October and the projects will be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or the developers.

#Renewable Energy#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Green Energy#Chinese#Energy Administration#Ordos#Securities Daily#Inner Mongolian#Sinopec#China Baowu Steel Group#Siberian
