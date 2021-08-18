Cancel
Oklahoma State

gener8tor announces new director for Oklahoma City startup accelerator

By Staff Reports
OKC VeloCity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts and business advocate Selena Skorman will run a brand-new accelerator program designed to improve access to capital for Oklahoma City startups. Skorman will lead gBETA Oklahoma City, a free accelerator for early-stage companies with local roots, this fall. Run by nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor, gBETA Oklahoma City will help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and establish and execute on metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.

