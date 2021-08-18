Rose State and Southeastern Oklahoma State Univ announce aerospace partnership
Greater OKC Chamber member Rose State College (Rose State) and Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Southeastern) have developed a partnership to create a path for students to complete their two-year Enterprise Development Associate in Arts with an Aviation Emphasis at Rose State and continue on to Southeastern to complete a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management in the areas of Production & Operations, Safety or Business.www.velocityokc.com
Comments / 0