Midwest City, OK

Rose State and Southeastern Oklahoma State Univ announce aerospace partnership

By Staff Reports
OKC VeloCity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater OKC Chamber member Rose State College (Rose State) and Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Southeastern) have developed a partnership to create a path for students to complete their two-year Enterprise Development Associate in Arts with an Aviation Emphasis at Rose State and continue on to Southeastern to complete a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management in the areas of Production & Operations, Safety or Business.

