You Can Cuddle Goats And Do Goat Yoga At Faerylands Farm In Rural Tennessee

By Meghan Kraft
 
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 8 days ago

Goat yoga and even goat therapy became highly popular just a handful of years ago, but here in Tennessee, the trend is going strong at Faeryland’s Farm. Located in the city of Baxter, a rural community located in the midst of some of the most beautiful land in the Volunteer State, is a locally minded and thoughtfully operated space perfect for folks of all ages. Learn more about it below, and perhaps inquire about your own goat-centric experiences. It seems as if there’s a little something for everyone!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFxGc_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztDst_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5RT3_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46G56o_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twdu3_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x70lq_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOfe7_0bUt4Aoa00
Faerylands Farm - Facebook

You’re sure to make some unforgettable memories here! Faerylands Farm is an experience all its own and you can learn more about it either at its official website or Facebook page.

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

