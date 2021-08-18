Cancel
Broadwater County, MT

Proposed Law Enforcement Office Addition to Headwaters Rest Area

By Jack H. Smith
Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following was a press release issued Tuesday by the Montana Department of Transportation. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is pleased to announce coordination with the design and construction team to add a law enforcement office space to the Headwaters Rest Area design. Conversations are ongoing with the Broadwater County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, and MDT Motor Carrier Services who have all expressed support and interest in using the shared workspace to better serve the southern end of Broadwater County. This accommodation will be the first of its kind in the state of Montana.

