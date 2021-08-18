Flood Warning issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:54:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 1244 AM EDT, Heavy rain has ended, but storm-total rainfall of 3-5" occurred across the upper Broad River watershed from Bat Cave to Chimney Rock, Lake Lure, and Green Hill due to Tropical Storm Fred. This resulted in significant flooding along the Rocky Broad River in Hickory Nut Gorge and prompted floodgate releases at Lake Lure. The floodwave prompted evacuations at a campground along River Creek Rd and caused additional flooding along low-lying areas adjacent to the Broad River downstream of Lake Lure. Conditions are gradually improving from Hickory Nut Gorge to Lake Lure to Green Hill. The floodwave is now working downstream through the Broad River towards Spindale and Cliffside and additional Minor flooding is possible over the next several hours as the river continues to rise across southern Rutherford County. * Nuisance to Minor flooding is expected in the warned area, impacting flood-prone areas adjacent to streams including low-water crossings, farmland, campgrounds, parks, greenways, and boat-access areas. Please avoid these areas until stream levels recede below critical levels. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Lake Lure, Ellenboro, Bostic, Chimney Rock Village, Chimney Rock State Park, Bat Cave, Alexander Mills, Green Hill, Union Mills, Thermal City, Shingle Hollow, Sunshine, Harris, Caroleen, Henrietta and Cliffside.