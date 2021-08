Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cocktails & Drinks news. Ready-mixed canned cocktails have come a long way since 2019’s resurrection of the “gin in a tin” (a phenomenon spurred on by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag). But where previous concoctions were sickly sweet or packed with preservatives, a new group of brands have been updating the market with luxe spirits, organic ingredients and unusual flavours. Here are five of the best…