Hearing vs. Listening: Learn the Difference and How Each Impact Mental Health

— One of the hardest things in the world is watching a loved one suffer. It can elicit our pain and sadness, fear for what will happen to them, and even helplessness. Feeling unable to help can quickly turn our sadness into frustration and anger as well. Yet, as emotionally distressing as it can be for us to notice that a loved one is suffering, it can be even more difficult to find the words to begin a conversation with them. We worry that they’ll feel judged, that they’ll think we’re stepping over important boundaries, that they’ll hate us for making them feel weak or vulnerable. All of this is understandable.