Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Hearing vs. Listening: Learn the Difference and How Each Impact Mental Health

By Editorial Process
verywellmind.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're in conversation with someone, it's common for your mind to drift to other thoughts. For example, maybe you have a lot on your plate, and you're thinking of what all you need to get done. Maybe you just argued with your partner, and you're still upset about it. Or, maybe you're exhausted, and you start fantasizing about how cozy your bed will be when you turn in for the night.

www.verywellmind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Television#Psyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Philadelphia, PAHoly Family University

Mental Health Impacts of COVID Reveal the Need for More Psychologists

Want to help those struggling with mental health issues heightened by the pandemic?. If you currently have a Master’s degree in a mental health discipline and are seeking to become a licensed counseling psychologist, Holy Family University has a Doctorate in Counseling Psychology program that will help you advance your career. The program is still accepting applications for the Fall 2021 semester.
Posted by
Odyssey

How to Be More Compassionate: Mental Health

This is a topic I've thought about in bits and pieces but was never something I fully conceptualized until recently. As someone with a neurodivergency and multiple other mental illnesses, I often feel like I am not getting enough compassion or mutual understanding from neurotypical people around me. Yet, on the other hand, I can understand how neurotypicals who are trying to support us can feel that we lack understanding about how draining it can be. So, in this article, I will be tackling how to be more aware and mindful of everyone in the situation.
Kidsmontanarightnow.com

Mask debates impacting children's mental health at home

BILLINGS - Following School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham's decision of making face masks optional at the beginning of the school year, we looked into the controversy surrounding the decision, and how debates at home may be adding unwanted stress to your child. Mike Chavers, the CEO for Yellowstone Boys...
Mental Healthahealthiermichigan.org

4 Ways Grief Can Impact Your Mental and Physical Health

Most of us have some experience with grief. We’ve either lived through a loss or have helped a friend recover from one. Grief can come from many different circumstances. Typically, it is caused by the loss of a loved one, a relative, close friend or co-worker. But there can be other reasons people grieve. They may be dealing with the loss of a beloved pet, ending a career, or moving away and facing the loss of easy connection with friends and family. No matter what people are grieving for, the emotion can impact our mental as well as physical health.
Mental Healthwtnzfox43.com

How To Ask For Help When It Comes To Mental Health

Originally Posted On: How To Ask For Help When It Comes To Mental Health – The Lifestyle Blogger UK. March 2020, as we all know, was the month that the UK joined other nations in a life-changing lockdown. In a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. At this point in time, lives were turned upside down. People were genuinely worried about their future. Many people were furloughed from work. Others lost their jobs and livelihood entirely. Some had to work harder than they’ve ever worked before and in very new, scary circumstances. Circumstances that have brought up some new, or long standing mental health issues.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

How to Talk to Loved Ones About Mental Health

— One of the hardest things in the world is watching a loved one suffer. It can elicit our pain and sadness, fear for what will happen to them, and even helplessness. Feeling unable to help can quickly turn our sadness into frustration and anger as well. Yet, as emotionally distressing as it can be for us to notice that a loved one is suffering, it can be even more difficult to find the words to begin a conversation with them. We worry that they’ll feel judged, that they’ll think we’re stepping over important boundaries, that they’ll hate us for making them feel weak or vulnerable. All of this is understandable.
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Mental health care is available for people impacted by crises

Mental health care is available for people impacted by crises. Mental health care is available for people impacted by crises. How the chaos in Afghanistan is creating a refugee crisis. Plane crash victims identified. UPDATE: Woman arrested after fatally shooting her girlfriend in SLC. Utah weather forecast 8/18. 10pm weather.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Learn about community mental health care at meeting

National Alliance on Mental Illness and Centerstone are teaming up for an informational meeting about community mental health care. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rockford United Methodist Church, 1934 N. Ewing St., Seymour. Organizers encourage anyone who knows someone who has a family member...
Yogamarthastewart.com

How Does Stress Impact Gut Health?

If you have ever had butterflies in your stomach, found that your morning coffee didn't exactly agree with you before a big presentation, or felt nauseated after getting bad news, then you're well-acquainted with how stress can impact your gut. "Some people, more than others, feel stress in their gut," says Dr. Nitin Ahuja, a gastroenterologist with Penn Medicine. And while temporary stressors—job interviews, softball team championships, dropping your daughter at college—may make you feel bad in the short term, constant stress at work or at home can also play a role in chronic gastrointestinal conditions.
Mental Healthtccd.edu

Viewpoint: Mental health is necessary for student wellness, safety

Sometimes, the best way to snuff out the worst thoughts in your head is by giving them a voice. Like a nasty mold, bad thoughts grow best in the dark, locked up in the damp attic of the brain. They look ugly and feel strange to the touch, so we tend to ignore them. We turn off the lights and we don’t tell a soul about them, however damaging they might be. Because telling makes them real.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

The 10 Best Mental Health Books of 2021

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Mental health books can teach you new skills, offer support, and help you along your healing and self-discovery journeys. Best for depression: Undoing...
HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

How to Discuss Mental Health With Your Latinx Family

When Dior Vargas first opened up to her family about feeling depressed, she was told to toughen up. Life, they explained, was like a grim movie cast with cruel villains. To survive, she'd have to be strong, which they interpreted as emotionless. For a while, she tried following their advice. She internalized the idea that pain was a sign of weakness and believed tears were reserved for pendejas. The problem: her desolation was worsening.
Mental HealthPosted by
Verywell Mind

How Your Money Affects Your Mental Health

Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / RSS. You’ve likely heard people say things like, “Money can’t buy happiness.” But, it’s no secret that money does affect your happiness to an extent. When you’re struggling to pay the bills, you’re likely to experience a high level of...
Mental HealthMedicineNet.com

How Does a Person With Anxiety Feel?

Many of us experience stress or feel anxious from time to time. For most people, these feelings are brief. But for others, these feelings can become so severe and overwhelming that it interferes with their ability to function in their daily lives. If this happens, the condition is classified as an anxiety disorder.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

How To Start a Mental Health Blog That Inspires Others

So you want to know how to start a mental health blog? Maybe you’ve been toying with the idea to create your own blog for a long time but you’ve never felt like you’ve had the time or courage to pull the trigger. This was the position I was still in just over a year ago.
Kidsktoe.com

Parents Encouraged to Monitor Kids’ Mental Health

Parents are being encouraged to pay attention to their kid’s mental health as they adjust to returning to the classroom. Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse:. “We’ve seen a significant increase in mental health issues in children and teenagers over the pandemic, increases in depression, anxiety, and social isolation. There is quite the adjustment that we expect kids will need to make, especially those who were (participating in) fully online schooling all of last year.”
Mental HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mental health: What parents can learn from Simone Biles

It was one of the most talked-about moments in sports this year – gold medal favorite Simone Biles withdrawing from parts of the Olympic competition to focus on her mental health. The move has sparked a lot of conversation. Jessica Lahner, director of behavioral health psychology at Carroll University, joins FOX6 WakeUp with what parents can learn from Simone Biles.
Mental Healthnwadventists.com

Why Mental Health Matters: Signs and Treatment of Depression

It may surprise you to learn that your mental and physical health are connected in powerful ways. How your body feels can affect how your brain feels — and vice versa. Mental health conditions — particularly depression — can increase your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. In fact, depression is just as significant a risk factor for heart disease as smoking and high cholesterol. The good news is that just like many other health disorders, depression is treatable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy