Rowe ready to keep building at Brescia

Mark Rowe is ready to hit the ground running.

Heading into the first day of practice Wednesday, the first-year Brescia University cross country and track and field head coach is thrilled to get going.

Rowe, who was tabbed to lead the Bearcats in late July, met with his team following the first day of fall classes Tuesday. It wasn’t difficult to recognize the mood on campus.

“The whole environment’s very, very positive,” Rowe said. “Just walking through campus and seeing the energy here, especially today, it’s been fantastic.

“I’ve been encouraged by everything I’ve seen. The improvements they’ve made on campus, the weight room, the cardio room, improvements to the gym — it was really impressive. Brescia’s on the verge of having a lot of growth.”

Rowe takes over the reins from former coach Luke Stoffel after spending the last two seasons as the co-head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College alongside his father, Tony.

Before that, he served as an assistant coach at Apollo High School for one year, helping the Eagles capture a Class 3-A, Region 1 cross country title in 2017. He had also been the head boys’ track and field coach and assistant cross country coach at Daviess County for three seasons — a stretch that included back-to-back cross country regional championships and a track and field regional crown.

Rowe also spent four seasons at Owensboro High School and two years at Green County High School. Collegiately, he was the head coach at Campbellsville from 2006-2008 after a two-year stint as an assistant.

“Mark brings a high caliber of coaching for our cross country and track and field programs,” BU interim athletic director Dr. Joshua Clary said. “He has a clear vision for building a comprehensive track program that will be competitive and able to win our conference. Mark is a good man who understands the responsibility of helping our students grow as people, on and off the track.”

According to Rowe, his approach to success is simple.

“One of the biggest things that I can do for this program is do the best job I can do in keeping our local kids here in town,” he said, noting the talent at the four area high schools. “It’s really just working hard to make sure they continue to know Brescia will be a good spot, and also continue to build success so they will keep seeing this as a great opportunity for them.”

It’s a stark contrast to when Rowe was in high school, he joked.

“When I was running in high school, there was no program at Brescia, there was no program at KWC,” he said. “It’s really neat to be in a situation now where kids do have that option to stay home with a program in town.”

The Bearcats will also have assistant coaches in Kyle Robinson and Trey Drury, who return to Brescia for their third and fifth seasons, respectively.

By having that continuity within the program, Rowe feels like he’s already working ahead of the curve.

“The biggest thing this year is building relationships with the athletes already here,” he said. “One of the things we’ve done with that is the whole staff from last year is still here. That’s going to be huge moving forward.

“I’m so grateful for the coaching staff for the foundation they’ve built here. The fact that those guys still wanted to be on staff says a lot about what’s going on here. When you have guys on the staff who are invested in the program and they want to come back and help the program, that says a lot.”

The Bearcats open their season Sept. 3 in Evansville, and they’re also hosting the Brescia Invitational — formerly the FastCats Classic — on Oct. 8 at Yellow Creek Park.

“I know we’re poised for growth,” Rowe said, “and I want to do everything I can and put in the work to be a part of that.”