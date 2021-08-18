Netcompany - Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited(TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex")is pleased to report record financial results. In the second quarter the Company achieved the highest net income and revenue in it's history. The Company reported net earnings of $10,410,485 in the six months end June 30, 2021 on revenue of $29,494,191. The Company finished the second quarter with cash of $10,555,375 and marketable securities of $2,486,962. Datametrex has filed on SEDAR its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the six-month financial results ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"). All currency is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.