Briggs not much of a self-promoter, despite big play... former Redblack hits town... ex-NFLer Meredith gets pink slip... Adams hopes for green light

REGINA – It has to be worrisome for the Ottawa Redblacks. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. For the second straight game, the Redblacks came up flat on offence. They didn’t lay an egg this time, they generated some yardage. But it wasn’t enough and the 10 1/2-point underdogs fell 23-10 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the middle of a sea of green. With nearly all of the spectators at Mosaic Field wearing green Roughriders jerseys — new and old — names on the back included John Chick, Duron Carter, George Reed, Ron Lancaster, Rob Bagg, Cody Fajardo, Ed Gainey … and Weston Dressler seems to be the most popular choice … the Redblacks and quarterback Matt Nichols made strides, but there’s not enough offensive spark to consistently win football games.