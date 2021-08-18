Cancel
Briggs not much of a self-promoter, despite big play... former Redblack hits town... ex-NFLer Meredith gets pink slip... Adams hopes for green light

By Paul Friesen
wiartonecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I don’t like to talk about me,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Jesse Briggs said, responding to the first question about, naturally, himself on Tuesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Those seven words help underscore why head coach Mike O’Shea likes Briggs as...

Sportsbluebombers.com

“You have to really snap and clear”

It’s been the mantra of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the better part of five years now and certainly since Mike O’Shea arrived to lead the rebuild back in 2014. The goals each week are simple: win the turnover battle, play complimentary football and own the line of scrimmage. In short, it’s old school or ‘smash-mouth’ football and critical to making it work is to deliver more shots to the chops of each week’s opponent than you take – better to give than to receive, so to speak.

