Briggs not much of a self-promoter, despite big play... former Redblack hits town... ex-NFLer Meredith gets pink slip... Adams hopes for green light
“I don’t like to talk about me,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Jesse Briggs said, responding to the first question about, naturally, himself on Tuesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Those seven words help underscore why head coach Mike O’Shea likes Briggs as...www.wiartonecho.com
Comments / 0