Delta delays great exit as RBNZ holds fire on hikes

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Delta variant has delayed an expected rate hike in New Zealand, leaving Norway likely the first G10 economy to begin the journey out of an era of emergency-level interest rate lows. Here’s a look at where major central banks stand on the path out of pandemic-era...

