Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Familiar faces, new roles at Couch R-I School District

The News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo familiar faces at Couch R-I School District will be in new roles for this upcoming school year. After 14 years as a teacher in the district, Katie Janes will assume the role of elementary principal. Janes taught first grade for 11 years, two years teaching sixth through eighth grade English Language Arts (ELA), and English I for one school year. This past school year she was the Reading Specialist for grades first through ninth.

www.areawidenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Elementary Education#School Principal#Missouri State University#The Reading Specialist#Couch High School#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TrafficPosted by
WSB Radio

Why school districts nationwide are facing bus driver shortages

NEW YORK — At the start of the school year, it's not uncommon for school districts to be short bus drivers. Before the pandemic, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in Georgia had been down 10% from what it needed, which is manageable, Paul Abbott, executive director for transportation for the district, told ABC News.
Geneva, ALDothan Eagle

Wiregrass school districts face COVID quarantines among students, staff

Not even two weeks into the school year and COVID-19 has forced several local school districts to send students home to quarantine and reconsider masks at least on a temporary basis. Geneva County and Geneva City school districts will require masks starting Wednesday due to the number of cases among...
Leavenworth, KSFort Leavenworth Lamp

New USD 207 teachers learn about district, roles

Twenty-six new Unified School District 207 licensed/certified staff received an overview of their new roles and available resources during two days of Professional Development and Orientation Aug. 3-4 at the district office. “Training for new staff allows them time to embrace the vision and mission of the school district and...
Boardman, OH27 First News

Local school district faces shortage of title teachers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first day of school is coming fast, and one program which helps students out needs a little assistance of its own. Cassie Thornton, a teacher in Boardman, is doing her homework now for her first day of class. She knows her role will be different this year.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Central Ohio school districts face challenges hiring bus drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As school districts across the country try to figure out how to protect students, some are battling with how they are going to get students to and from school. "Driver recruiting has always been difficult, but when you add in a pandemic, it affects our appeal,"...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn school district principal hired for administrative role

AUBURN — A longtime Auburn Enlarged City School District educator is taking on an administrative position. The district's board of education approved a resolution for Amy Mahunik, Seward Elementary School principal, to become Auburn's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at its meeting Wednesday night. Mahunik, whose 21 years with the district have included being a principal, teacher and coach, was approved for a term that started Thursday and ends Aug. 11, 2024, according to an addendum to the agenda.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Durango School District to require face masks as part of dress code

Durango School District 9-R students will need to stock up on face masks before classes begin later this month. The school district’s dress code now requires students to wear face coverings when indoors on school grounds, except when otherwise permitted. The school board voted unanimously for the mandate during a tense special meeting Thursday.
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Fort school district strives for excellence in academics

The School District of Fort Atkinson strives for excellence in academic achievement and growth for all students every year. This is achieved through strong programming grounded in student-centered learning. The 2020-21 school year was filled with unexpected challenges, diversions, transitions, and opportunities within this work. The onset of the global...
Lexington, MOkmmo.com

OPEN HOUSE IN LEXINGTON R-5 SCHOOL DISTRICT CALLED OFF

An area school district has called off its Open House event, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19. Administrators in the Lexington R-5 School District say, “In order to allow for finishing touches on district-wide construction, Open House will not be held as scheduled tonight (Thursday, August 19). Buildings will communicate supply drop-off plans via the e-mail provided on enrollment forms. We look forward to seeing all of our students on Monday, August 23rd!”
Princeton, MOkttn.com

Princeton R-5 School District holding “Back to School” activities this evening

As the Princeton R-5 School District prepares for classes, back-to-school night activities are set for Monday evening, August 23, from 5 until 7 o’clock. Pupils in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade can meet their teachers and leave school supplies. For the 7th through 12th graders at Princeton, students may attend this evening to get their schedules, find their locker, drop off school supplies and meet the teachers.
seattleschools.org

Aki Back To School Family Communication

I am thrilled to welcome you to the 21/22 school year. My name is Caine Lowery and I am the very proud principal of Aki Kurose Middle School. Let me start by saying how proud I am to serve this community and how grateful I feel to have the opportunity to work with each of your families. This year past year has been marked with many challenges from a relentless health pandemic to systemic racial violence against our BIPOC communities, particularly our Black and Brown communities, to trying to navigate an educational system that had nearly all our families trying to manage learning from home. With all of this, we all continue to persevere.
Covington County, ALAndalusia Star News

Evers returns home for new role with county schools

John Evers wants to offer a helping hand to struggling students in his new role as the intervention supervisor for Covington County Schools. As a leader in education, this is not Evers’ first administrative role. He was the principal at Straughn High School before taking on a similar position at Mobile Christian. “After that job, I wanted to come back home to Andalusia. There was a really strong pull to get back into coaching track and cross country here at Straughn. I spoke with (Superintendent) Mr. (Shannon) Driver about some opportunities, and he discussed this intervention position with me. I looked at it and felt it was right up my alley. I’ll be working with schools most of the time,” he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy