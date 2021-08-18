Familiar faces, new roles at Couch R-I School District
Two familiar faces at Couch R-I School District will be in new roles for this upcoming school year. After 14 years as a teacher in the district, Katie Janes will assume the role of elementary principal. Janes taught first grade for 11 years, two years teaching sixth through eighth grade English Language Arts (ELA), and English I for one school year. This past school year she was the Reading Specialist for grades first through ninth.
