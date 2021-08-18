Cancel
Health Services

Spring River Home Health to offer Amerita Speciality Infusion Services for COVID-19

By JR Schaufler
The News
 8 days ago

Spring River Home Health has partnered with Amerita Speciality for a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion to battle COVID-19. This infusion contains two different monoclonal antibodies. These antibodies are ones like your body would produce but they have been made to attack certain parts of the COVID-19 virus. These antibodies bind to the viral spike protein the part of the virus that allows it to replicate into other cells in your body working to stop the virus from spreading throughout your body.

