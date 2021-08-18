Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

Commissioners to take back up discussions of tobacco ordinance

By Jenny McNeece jmcneece@suncommercial.com
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 8 days ago

After months of silence on the issue, the county commissioners next month will take back up a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of tobacco on county property. The commissioners first introduced the legislation in May; it was an ordinance that would prohibit smoking and the use of any kind of tobacco product — including vape pens and chewing tobacco — from any of its properties, whether indoors or out, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Vincennes, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing Tobacco#Tobacco Products#Smoking Cessation#Pantheon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy