Commissioners to take back up discussions of tobacco ordinance
After months of silence on the issue, the county commissioners next month will take back up a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of tobacco on county property. The commissioners first introduced the legislation in May; it was an ordinance that would prohibit smoking and the use of any kind of tobacco product — including vape pens and chewing tobacco — from any of its properties, whether indoors or out, effective Jan. 1, 2022.www.suncommercial.com
