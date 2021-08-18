Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, MO

2 Jamestown student athletes test positive for COVID-19

California Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown C-1 School District reported that at least two of its student athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. Superintendent Gretchen Guitard first emailed district patrons Tuesday, Aug. 10, explaining that the district had been informed of one student athlete's positive test. Two days later on Aug. 12, Guitard notified patrons of a second student athlete who had tested positive.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Covid 19#Student Athlete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy