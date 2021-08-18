2 Jamestown student athletes test positive for COVID-19
The Jamestown C-1 School District reported that at least two of its student athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. Superintendent Gretchen Guitard first emailed district patrons Tuesday, Aug. 10, explaining that the district had been informed of one student athlete's positive test. Two days later on Aug. 12, Guitard notified patrons of a second student athlete who had tested positive.www.californiademocrat.com
Comments / 0