Mayfield, KY

Macon Gossum Clapp

By tburgess
mayfield-messenger.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacon Gossum Clapp, 80, of Pryorsburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired employee of Ingersoll Rand. Mr. Clapp is survived by four daughters, Tammy Clapp Smith of Mayfield, Kim (Lee) Martin of Mayfield, Beverly (Todd) Mills of Mayfield, and Rhonda Cole of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother, James O. Clapp of Mayfield; one nephew, Mason (Brenda) Clapp of Mayfield; one niece, Penny (Jerry) Rowe of Mayfield; nine grandchildren, Tyler Futrell, Keila Clapp Tubbs, Justin Clapp, Jacob Clapp, Taylor Futrell, Sarah Grace Hamby, Xavier Willis, Thomas Futrell and Kimberlee Willis; and 11 great-grandchildren.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

