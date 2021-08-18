Prep volleyball: Rough night for region volleyball teams
It was opening night for three Region 11 volleyball teams and a fourth was also in action Tuesday. All four schools had some rough patches and ultimately tasted defeat. Defending 4A champion Sky View fell to 3A power Morgan in four, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16. Green Canyon lost in four to visiting Northridge, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14. Mountain Crest fell in four at South Summit, 25-6, 25-21, 13-25, 25-16). Ridgeline was swept at home by Woods Cross, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.www.hjnews.com
