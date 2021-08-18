Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Prep volleyball: Rough night for region volleyball teams

By Shawn Harrison sports editor
Herald-Journal
 8 days ago

It was opening night for three Region 11 volleyball teams and a fourth was also in action Tuesday. All four schools had some rough patches and ultimately tasted defeat. Defending 4A champion Sky View fell to 3A power Morgan in four, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16. Green Canyon lost in four to visiting Northridge, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14. Mountain Crest fell in four at South Summit, 25-6, 25-21, 13-25, 25-16). Ridgeline was swept at home by Woods Cross, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rough Night#3a Power Morgan#Mountain Crest#Woods Cross#Bobcats#Kamas#Mustangs#Wolves#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Forsyth, GAForsyth County News

PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball sweeps tri-match to open season

North Forsyth's volleyball team started the season in dominant fashion Tuesday night, sweeping past Tallulah Falls, Lumpkin County and Lanier. The Raiders won each match 3-0. North, which is entirely comprised of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, was led by sophomore Brooke Crummel on offense. Crummel had seven kills in a 25-17, 25-15 win against Tallulah Falls. Sophomore Melina Baumann had four kills, while sophomore Lily Torrence, sophomore Lauren Holcomb and freshman Kylie McCabe each had two kills.
Tennislakers365.com

Prep roundup: Lakers volleyball sweeps opponents

Aug. 19—Results from the opening week of the fall sports season: Grand Haven Boys tennis: The Buccaneers continued their busy opening week with three matches at Forest Hills Northern, who have repeated as Division 2 state champions. Up against East Grand Rapids and Grosse Pointe North, both state qualifiers as a team last year, Isaac Postema at 1-singles and Aashray Mandala at 4-singles were ...
Volleyballfordcountyrecord.com

Lady Rebels volleyball team breeze to victory in opener

KENTLAND — South Newton’s talented volleyball squad opened the 2021 campaign with a 3-0 rout of Fountain Central Monday, Aug. 16. The Lady Rebels won by 25-6, 25-5 and 25-8 scores, using pinpoint serving and a strong defense to turn away Fountain Central. Lizzie Glassburn was 35 of 35 setting...
Sportsbannerpresspaper.com

The 2021 Schulenburg Lady Horns Volleyball team

The 2021 Schulenburg Lady Horns Volleyball team include, front row, from left, Jessalyn Gipson, Megan Ohnheiser, Kieryn Adams, Claire Antosh and Jordan Sommer; and, back row, Coach Donald Zapalac, Tamara Otto, Kloe Kutac, Meredith Magliolo, Madison Brooks, Mackenzie Kunschick, Manager Elvia Lara and Coach Allison Machac. Photo courtesy of Audrey ...
Covington, INDanville Commercial-News

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Covington opens season with victory

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of North Montgomery in its opener on Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-9 win. Amber Cruser had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 10 kills and five aces, Karsyn Engle had 34 assists and five kills and Emma Taylor had eight digs and three aces.
Tecumseh, OKShawnee News-Star

Tecumseh volleyball team opens with road win

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tecumseh High School volleyball team opened the season last Thursday with a 3-1 victory at Harding Charter Prep. Junior Koree Thompson recorded seven kills and collected 13 digs for the victorious Lady Savages. Junior teammate Audrey Moles followed with five kills as Tecumseh compiled 17 for the match.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

Area volleyball teams appear to be strong

The Smoky Valley volleyball team wants to take the final step. After a glorious 34-4 season that culminated with a second-place finish in the Class 3A State Tournament, the Vikings are hungry to finish what they started. The Vikings will headline what should be a banner year for the McPherson...
Alamance, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Experienced Eagles volleyball team looking for breakthough season

The Eastern Alamance volleyball team is heading into the 2021 fall season optimistic for a strong year. Head coach Rebecca Wood returns a solid nucleus of experienced veterans who are eager to get the Eagles to the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs. EAHS hasn’t reached the state playoffs since back in 2016, before any of the current players were in high school. But if this group stays healthy and plays to its potential, a playoff berth is very much a possibility later this fall.
Palmyra, NEvoicenewsnebraska.com

Palmyra volleyball team plays in Top Ten invite

KEARNEY – As the 2021 volleyball season quickly approaches, the Palmyra High School volleyball team got some reps in at the end of July in the Nebraska Top Ten invite tournament. After finishing pool play with a 5-11 record, the Panthers qualified for the gold division bracket where they finished in ninth place out of 16 teams in that bracket. […]
Hendersonville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Opening night: Fall sports begin with soccer, volleyball

The 2021 fall high school sports season officially began on Monday, as several soccer and volleyball teams held their first matches. At West Henderson, two county rivals, West and Hendersonville, faced off in boys soccer, and in the end, Hendersonville got the 5-2 win in the rain. The match was...
Ripley, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

Lady Viking volleyball team will be young in 2021

There is a youth movement within the Ripley High School girls volleyball program. Of the 22 players on the roster, 21 are underclassmen. “We only have one senior,” said Lady Viking head coach Brenda Moore, who is set to begin her third season leading the program. Moore, a former Lady...
Johnson City, TNheraldcourier.com

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hilltoppers sweep past West Ridge in Big 5 match

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Science Hill’s volleyball team returns five starters from a state tournament team, and it seemed apparent while making quick work of what looks like a solid West Ridge team Thursday at Science Hill. Sophomore Autumn Holmes and senior Jordan Hallman delivered 14 and 10 kills, respectively,...
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

Quad Cities All-Western Illinois volleyball team

Kira Nelson, sr., Rockridge: The 5-foot-7 outside hitter earned first team all-Three Rivers West Division accolades. She posted team highs of 103 digs and 31 service aces to go along with 102 kills and seven block kills as the Rockets were 12-3 and won the conference with a 9-1 mark.
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Young Saline Volleyball Team Hopes to Hit on All Cylinders

The Saline varsity volleyball team is young. And they’re tall. And they can swing. That combination should make for an interesting season. Last year, Saline was second to Skyline in the SEC Red. Skyline also ended the Hornets’ season in the second round of districts after Saline bested Dexter. It was the second straight season the Hornets were eliminated by their SEC Red rivals from Skyline.
Cypress, TXBryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls in season opener

CYPRESS — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 to Cypress Ranch in its season opener on Tuesday. Ava Derbes led the Lady Tigers with eight kills and Lesley Munoz had three blocks. JV and both freshman teams also lost.
Corbin, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Cumberland Athletics volleyball team ready to surprise this season

CORBIN — These are exciting times for the Cumberlands Athletics volleyball team. They return their entire lineup from last season, and after HB290 passed, they will be able to compete against public schools which will test them even more throughout the season. “We were extremely young last year with only...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cody Football, Volleyball Team Stores Open Now

Are you looking to sport your favorite teams colors. Well the Cody Football and Volleyball team stores are up and running. Get your favorite Bronc or Filly apparel today. Both stores have everything you could ask for, from t-shirts to hoodies, hats and more. The Volleyball store is open until...

Comments / 0

Community Policy