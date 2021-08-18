Prep volleyball: Rough night for region volleyball teams

The Eastern Alamance volleyball team is heading into the 2021 fall season optimistic for a strong year. Head coach Rebecca Wood returns a solid nucleus of experienced veterans who are eager to get the Eagles to the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs. EAHS hasn’t reached the state playoffs since back in 2016, before any of the current players were in high school. But if this group stays healthy and plays to its potential, a playoff berth is very much a possibility later this fall.