The Government must be frank about the cost of green initiatives

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Will this be the decade of hydrogen? The rapid decarbonisation of the UK and other economies requires the development of alternative green power sources if ambitious targets are to be met. The Government has launched a new hydrogen strategy – inevitably, though prematurely, dubbed “world-leading” – intended to kick-start investment in the technology needed to turn the gas into a fuel that can power businesses, homes and vehicles.

