BT should be broken up - just not the way its billionaire raider may want

BT shareholders beware: Adam Crozier has fallen for the dubious charms of an enigmatic foreign guru at least once before. As chief executive of the Football Association from 2000 to 2002, here we have the man who first brought Sven-Goran Eriksson into the English game and rhapsodised on his “absolute belief” in the pricey Swede even after he had launched into his extraordinary streak of tabloid indiscretions.