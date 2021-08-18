Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Injured in Haiti's quake continue to show up at hospitals

By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePjUF_0bUssdl900

L'ASILE, Haiti — (AP) — The problems in Haiti may be summed up by the public hospital in L’Asile, deep in a remote stretch of countryside in the nation’s southwest area. Here, a full four days after a powerful earthquake hit this region the hardest, people are still showing up from isolated villages with broken arms and legs.

Hospital director Sonel Fevry said five such patients showed up Tuesday, the same day officials raised the disaster’s death toll by more than 500. Grinding poverty, poor roads and faith in natural medicine all conspire to make the problems worse.

“We do what we can, remove the necrotized tissue and give them antibiotics and try to get them a splint,” Fevry said, adding that road access to the facility in the department of Nippes is difficult and not everyone can make it.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency increased the number of fatalities from Saturday’s earthquake to 1,941. It also raised the number of injured to 9,900, many of whom have had to wait for medical help lying outside in wilting heat and riding out a storm Monday night that brought heavy rains and wind gusts.

The countryside was worse hit by the quake, perhaps, than the cities, but news is only slowly trickling out. The whole obstetrics, pediatric and operating wing at the L’Asile hospital collapsed, though everyone made it out. Despite the collapse, the hospital was able to treat about 170 severely injured quake victims in improvised tents in the facility’s yard.

The nearby countryside was devastated: In one 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch not a single house, church, store or school was left standing.

Surprisingly, some of the traditional, old style wood-and-pressed-mud homes offered their inhabitants a better chance of survival as their tin roofs remained standing, even after their relatively light walls crumbled. But traditional knowledge was not serving Haiti well in a medical sense.

“We know that many of us Haitians prefer to remain at home and treat themselves with leaves and natural remedies,” Fevry said, further delaying their arrival at hospitals.

Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged.

Rain and wind from Tropical Storm Grace raised the threat of mudslides and flash flooding as the system slowly passed over southwestern Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula before heading toward Jamaica and southeastern Cuba. The storm forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, feeding growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Bodies continued to be pulled from the rubble in southwestern Haiti. In the community of Les Cayes, the smell of death hung heavily over a pancaked, three-story apartment building. A simple bed sheet covered the body of a 3-year-old girl that firefighters had found an hour earlier.

Neighbor Joseph Boyer said he knew the girl’s family.

“The mother and father are in the hospital, but all three kids died,” he said. The bodies of the other two siblings were found earlier.

Illustrating the lack of government presence, volunteer firefighters from the nearby city of Cap-Haitien left the girl's body out in the rain because there were no police officers, who had to be present for a body to be taken away.

A throng of angry, shouting men gathered in front of the collapsed building, a sign that patience was running out for people who have waited days for help from the government.

The head of the Civil Protection Agency, Jerry Chandler, acknowledged the situation. Earthquake assessments had to be paused because of the heavy rain, “and people are getting aggressive,” Chandler said.

Haiti is the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation. Residents already were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse when the quake hit.

Etzer Emile, a Haitian economist and professor at Quisqueya University, a private institution in the capital of Port-au-Prince, said the earthquake’s impacts will almost certainly result in even more long-term poverty for the country’s struggling southwest region. Political instability and gang criminality along the southern roads into the region have particularly hobbled economic activity in recent years.

“The earthquake has just given a fatal blow to a regional economy already on its knees for about two-and-a-half years” Emile said in an email.

Dependence on remittances from abroad and assistance from international non-governmental groups will only accelerate, he said, likely making Haiti even weaker.

“Foreign aid unfortunately never helps in the long term. The southwest needs instead activities that can boost economic capacity for jobs and better social conditions,” he said.

Foreign aid has already begun to arrive.

Sarah Charles, assistant administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, said its disaster response teams were forced to suspend operations as the storm arrived Monday, but members were back Tuesday to assess its impact and continue helping.

“We do not anticipate that the death toll related to this earthquake will be anywhere near the 2010 earthquake, where more than 200,000 people were killed,” Charles told reporters.

The U.S. military’s Southern Command said it was moving eight helicopters from Honduras to Haiti. Three U.S. Coast Guard helicopters had already assisted in life-saving transports and moved 17,350 pounds of cargo. A U.S. Navy amphibious warfare ship, the USS Arlington, was expected to head for Haiti on Wednesday with a surgical team and landing craft.

___

Associated Press writers Trenton Daniel in New York, Regina Garcia Cano in Mexico City and David McFadden in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Tin#Earthquake#Economy#Ap#Haitians#Quisqueya University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Related
WorldWashington Post

Living in the rubble: Portraits of Haiti’s earthquake survivors

CAVAILLON, Haiti — Makeshift tents occupy soccer fields. Cinder blocks from demolished homes surround mattresses and blankets cover grassy parks. In Haiti, earthquake survivors have nowhere to go, so they are finding ways to live outside. Haitians were already beleaguered by chronic poverty, rising violence and political instability, deepened in...
AgricultureBoston Herald

Editorial: Haiti needs our help now

Once again Haiti finds itself on the tragic side of the world’s disaster divide and its need for help is urgent. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake, more powerful than the whopper that killed more than 200,000 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010, has rocked the country’s more remote southern peninsula, killing more than 2,100, leveling thousands of homes and leaving hundreds more missing and presumed trapped under rubble.
EnvironmentSan Diego Channel

Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitian authorities have raised the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend to 1,419. The country's Civil Protection Agency also said Monday that the number of injured people has grown to 6,000. The earthquake, which struck Saturday about 80 miles...
WorldJamestown Sun

Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297

PORT-AU-PRINCE -- Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes...
EnvironmentPost-Bulletin

As storm looms, medics rush to hospitals overrun by Haiti quake

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Doctors and aid workers rushed on Monday to get flights to southwestern Haiti ahead of a looming storm, with hospitals in the devastated area unable to cope with casualties from a major earthquake that killed at least 1,297 people in the Caribbean nation.
EnvironmentArkansas Online

Haiti quake death toll up to 724

LES CAYES, Haiti -- The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti more than doubled to 724 on Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm that threatened to further complicate relief efforts. At least 2,800...
HomelessUS News and World Report

Nowhere to Go for Haiti Quake Victims Upon Hospital Release

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Orderlies pushed Jertha Ylet’s bed from the center of the hospital ward to one side so Dr. Michelet Paurus could plug in his electric saw. She was silent as the doctor cut off her plaster cast in measured strokes. Today she would have to leave...
Environmentwashingtoninformer.com

Desperation, Despair Escalate in Haiti as Relief Efforts Stall

Desperation has accompanied despair in Haiti following a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14 that has claimed more than 2,200 lives and a tropical storm, which struck two days later and further decimated the island nation. Relief remains scarce and residents reportedly have grown so impatient that they recently attacked...
WorldAnderson Herald Bulletin

Haiti police commit more units to protecting earthquake aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's National Police announced Monday that it had deployed additional units south of the capital to protect aid shipments being taken to the country's earthquake-damaged southwestern peninsula. The announcement came one day after a powerful gang leader in that area said in a social media...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

New judge tapped in Haiti to oversee Moïse slaying case

LES CAYES, Haiti — A Haitian justice official has appointed a new judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, acting more than a week after his predecessor withdrew from the case and as the country struggles with recovering from the devastating magnitude 7.2. earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands.
U.S. Politicscaribbeannationalweekly.com

US Deploys ‘Whole of Government’ Response Efforts in Haiti: US Envoy

United States Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison says the Joseph Biden administration is leading the “whole of government” response efforts in the wake of the devastating, 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on August 14. According to the United States Coast Guard, senior official for the US Agency for...
CharitiesBoston Globe

In Haiti, need is overwhelming, but some politicians’ charity rings false

LES CAYES, Haiti — Hundreds of Haitian earthquake victims desperately lined up for hot meals delivered to a sweltering makeshift camp this past week, fighting over — and scooping from the muddy ground — rice and chicken that spilled from plastic food containers. The scarce containers bore a printed message:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy