Wilco was forged from the alternative country scene of the working-class Midwest. Sleater-Kinney oozed like magma out of the Pacific Northwest’s riot grrrl volcano. Sharing the bill Tuesday at the Leader Bank Pavilion, the two don’t seem on the surface like they’d have a lot in common. But both bands have surely crossed each other’s orbits plenty since forming in 1994, and both feature a core of two foundational members with a bunch of friends they’ve picked up along the way. And while “What you once were isn’t what you want to be anymore” is a Wilco lyric, it could serve as a mantra for either group.