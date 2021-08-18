Letter: My letters to the editor are now a book

Praise the Lord I have had a wish come true and I still can’t believe that it has happened. On July 3, 2021, my wish came true, as I held in my hand, a copy of the book I had written, titled “At My Kitchen Table”. This book was written by me, over a period of three years, as letters to the editor; where I wrote my thoughts and everyday happening as short meditations, for all subscribers to the Daily News, to read. Those letters have been published into a book and now my dream has become a reality.