TALLAHASSEE - Today, the State Board of Education (FDOE) issued the Alachua and Broward County school districts with an Order demanding that they comply with state statute and rule. FDOE asserts that school board members of districts have willingly and knowingly violated the rights of parents by denying them the option to make health care decisions for their children – a blatant violation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which Governor DeSantis signed into law on June 29, 2021. And furthermore, that the FDOE has provided each district with numerous opportunities to correct their behavior in an attempt to find an amicable resolution to no avail. .