Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tassotti insists AC Milan pair Giroud and Ibrahimovic can succeed together

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauro Tassotti is confident Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play together at AC Milan. The former Milan defender and coach believes the pair can succeed together. “I think it's a game system that can have good potential. The first requirement is to let Ibra and Giroud play together. They are two important players and keeping one out is not easy. Of course, Milan will often play three times a week, they are no longer very young and there will also be a need to alternate them, but this is the time to experiment," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Giroud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ac Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Official: Alessandro Florenzi Loaned to AC Milan

While we had some faint hopes that new Roma manager José Mourinho would make use of Alessandro Florenzi, once Roma's former captain returned from his Euro 2020 duties, it became clear as day: His time with Roma was done. Rather than joining his Giallorossi teammates for their summer training sessions in Portugal, Florenzi trained on his own as he waited for official word on his next stop.
SportsTribal Football

Bordeaux president Lopez admits AC Milan targeting Adli

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez admits AC Milan are targeting Yacine Adli. Milan are keen to do business with Bordeaux for around €12m. "It is true that there is interest from Milan," Lopez told RMC Sport. “We are discussing it. It's not wrong to say that Milan are interested and in...
SoccerTribal Football

Agent admits AC Milan target Vlasic wants Italy move

The agent of CSKA Moscow winger Nikola Vlasic admits he wants a move to Italy. Vlasic has been linked with AC Milan this summer. CSKA are demanding €20-25m and will only release him on loan at a cost of €10m, with option to buy for a further €10-15m. “I offered...
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan defender Calabria full of praise for 2-goal Giroud

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria says Olivier Giroud is quickly making a big impact. The Frenchman scored a brace against Panathinaikos on Saturday, when Calabria wore the captain's armband in Trieste. “Giroud is a great player," Calabria told Sky Italia. “He has won a lot in his career and we...
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan striker Giroud 'very happy' after hitting another double

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud struck twice in their friendly win against Panathinaikos. Giroud admits he's enjoying his first weeks with the Rossoneri. “I'm very happy," Giroud told Sky Italia. “Today was a very good game for me, because I scored two goals. “I thank the lads for the assists....
SoccerTribal Football

Toni ponders veteran pair Giroud, Dzeko in Milan

Former Italy striker Luca Toni is expecting big things from Milan's new veteran strikers. Edin Dzeko has joined Inter Milan, while Olivier Giroud is now with AC Milan. Toni told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have always liked Dzeko, he is a first striker who can also play s a second, he moves a lot. Lukaku is a stronger striker at the moment, but Inter have made a choice.
SoccerYardbarker

Giroud is Milan’s man of the moment – a quality striker with an exemplary attitude

Olivier Giroud is the man of the moment for AC Milan at the moment, and the club have reportedly been left very pleased by his professionalism. Today’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), focuses on one of the summer additions for the Rossoneri in Giroud, who netted three goals in the preseason campaign including a brace against Panathinaikos in Saturday’s final warm-up game.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan’s inexperienced squad to lean on Ibrahimovic in the Champions League

The presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be crucial for Milan next season as they get ready for their first season back in the Champions League for seven years. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) writes that Milan will cling to Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season. The Swede is recovering from the knee operation carried out in June and aims to return as soon as possible, with the most realistic situation being a comeback after the international break.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leicester, AC Milan in Sassuolo contact for Berardi

Sassuolo are considering the future of Italy Euro 2020 winner Domenico Berardi. Sassuolo have aleady seen Manuel Locatelli leave for Juventus in the last 24 hours and are now weighing up whether to also sell striker Berardi. Il Corriere dello Sport says AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City have...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan hold positive talks over deal for Monaco striker amid Ibrahimovic concerns

AC Milan have held talks over the signing of striker Pietro Pellegri with French side AS Monaco, according to the latest reports. After rumours earlier in the day linking Pellegri with a return to Italy, Sky (via MilanPosts) are reporting that Milan will try to get the 20-year-old on loan with the option to buy. One of the main motivations behind this move is due to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s medical condition, given he will turn 40 next season and is still recovering after the knee surgery he had in June.
Premier Leagueeurofootballrumours.com

AC Milan pushing to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

AC Milan are reportedly one of many clubs keeping tabs on Portugal international Bernardo Silva. The latest reports in England suggest that Milan are pushing to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The 27-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. The Portugal international was signed by Manchester...
UEFAYardbarker

Giroud discusses the ‘honour’ and ‘privilege’ of playing for his ‘favourite club’ Milan

Olivier Giroud has expressed pride at being able to finally realise his dream and play for AC Milan, insisting he feels ‘lucky’. Giroud netted three goals in the preseason campaign including a brace against Panathinaikos in Saturday’s final warm-up game, meaning he is pretty much the man of the moment heading into the new campaign, which begins on Monday night with an away trip to Sampdoria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy