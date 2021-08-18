Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Coronavirus: SC state universities will require masks in campus buildings

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBxxh_0bUsoEkG00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s state universities will require masks to be worn in campus buildings after a state Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday.

The ruling affects the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the University of South Carolina has the right to require all students to wear masks inside, The State of Columbia reported. In a six-page, unanimous decision, the court ruled that a state budget measure known as a proviso that passed in the General Assembly earlier this year “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate” at the public university, the newspaper reported.

The court did add that the university cannot single out unvaccinated students, meaning that all students must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, according to The State.

Both South Carolina and Clemson issued statements declaring the mandatory use of masks indoors.

“I will require the use of face coverings in our buildings, effective immediately, as an effective strategy in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” USC interim President Harris Pastides said in a news release. “Ultimately, it is the responsibility of all members of our Gamecock community to help protect ourselves and others by adopting sound public health practices as we continue our efforts to safeguard our campus against this still-evolving health concern.”

Clemson also issued a news release about the mask mandate, WYFF reported.

“Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces,” the university said in a statement.

The requirement at Clemson is effective immediately for three weeks, according to WYFF. Classes at South Carolina begin on Thursday, The State reported.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement that the proviso was “inartfully drafted” but he believed the Legislature’s intent was to deny public universities the authority to issue mask mandates.

“While we disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling, we certainly understand its rationale and anticipated this was a reading the Court could give,” Wilson said.

South Carolina is the latest Republican-led state to establish mask mandates for its universities, The New York Times reported. Others include the University of Arkansas and all three Arizona state universities, according to the newspaper.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Health
Columbia, SC
Education
Columbia, SC
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Public University#The General Assembly#The S C Supreme Court#The State Newspaper#Thestate#Usc#Gamecock#Wyff#The New York Times#State#Legislature#The Supreme Court#Republican#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Australia state easing rules as vaccine goal met

SYDNEY — Authorities in Australia’s New South Wales state say they will ease pandemic restrictions for vaccinated adults next month even as they are reporting a record 1,029 coronavirus infections and three deaths from COVID-19. The record reported Thursday surpassed the previous high for a 24-hour period of 919 infections just a day earlier.
SciencePosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Study says COVID riskier for heart than Pfizer

NEW YORK — A study from Israel says COVID-19 carries a far higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Researchers in Tel Aviv estimate there were three cases for every 100,000 people vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. But risk of it was 11 per 100,000 in people who were infected with the virus.
Mississippi StatePosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Mississippi child younger than 5 dies from COVID

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health officials said Wednesday that a child younger than 5 has died from COVID-19. Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said it was the sixth pediatric death from the virus in Mississippi since the pandemic began. He said the Health Department would not provide any identifying information, including where the child lived.
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

New Mexico governor joins US conservation challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday, making New Mexico the latest western state to join an ambitious effort to conserve nearly one-third of America's lands and waters by 2030. The Biden administration detailed its plans in May for achieving the goal, saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy