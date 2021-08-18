Sea Of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Launch Results In 'Record-Breaking Month' For Rare

This is a demo/trial of Nightmares from the Deep: The Siren's Cal, a hidden object game by Artifex Mundi. Nightmares from the Deep: The Siren`s Call is the sequel of the smash hit Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart. It is an epic adventure story with an exciting plot, outstanding puzzles, and unforeseeable depths of twists and turns. When Sarah Black, the curator of the Caribbean Naval Museum, receives a package from a mysterious messenger, she is unwittingly drawn into an ancient conflict. Moments after she opens the package to reveal an artifact, assailants descend on the museum and rob her of it. She can hardly believe that this is the beginning of a new nightmare from the deep! After blacking out in the museum, Sarah finds herself on the shores of Kingsmouth, a forgotten fishing town with an incredible secret. The would-be messenger reveals the sad truth: he and the rest of the town’s denizens are suffering from a curse that is gradually turning them into aquatic creatures. A curse that was cast by two powerful beings: the mayor, Murray, and the sea-devil: Davy Jones.