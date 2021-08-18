Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Burnes, Brewers blank Cardinals

By Associated Press
WLUC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. Burnes allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out three in six innings. He has not lost since May 25, against San Diego. Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning and earned his 24th save in 25 chances. Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road this season, and 16-2 in its last 18 games away from American Family Field.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#St Louis#Wluc#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kolten Wong scores on the most ridiculous sacrifice fly ever (Video)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong makes the Washington Nationals infield look so stupid by scoring a run on this absolutely insane sacrifice fly. Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing winning baseball these days, while the Washington Nationals definitely are not. During Saturday afternoon’s game at American Family Field,...
MLBallfans.co

Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are

Kolten Wong has been on playoff teams and contenders before. Five times in his eight seasons with the Cardinals, the second baseman was in postseason play and had one World Series appearance and four division titles among them. But he admits he never has seen anything like his Milwaukee Brewers...
MLBKMOV

Wong steals second against Molina—then literally takes the base with him

(KMOV.com) — Another trip to Busch Stadium for the Milwaukee Brewers this week has meant another reunion chapter for Kolten Wong and the franchise with which he spent his entire professional life prior to 2021. On Wednesday, the homecoming produced a memorable highlight. In a scene comparable to the early...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals notebook: Cards, Brewers draw to their aces for key series

KANSAS CITY — The pitching pairings are almost all set and the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will be going with their best when their key three-game series begins on Tuesday night in St. Louis. On Tuesday, Cardinals veteran ace Adam Wainwright, less than two weeks from his 40th birthday, will...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Brewers rally late, knock off Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings

ST. LOUIS — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home from third base on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won 17 of its last...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers face Cardinals, look to extend road success

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to extend their good fortune on the road when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals again on Wednesday night. Corbin Burnes and three relievers blanked the Cardinals 2-0 on a four-hitter Tuesday in the opener of their three-game series at Busch Stadium. The Brewers are...
MLBwsau.com

Brewers Romp, Burnes Ties Record

CHICAGO, ILL (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers scored seven first inning runs on the way to a 10-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Brewer starting pitcher Corbin Burnes tied a major league record in the win with 10 consecutive strikeouts. He’s the 3rd player to ever do that. Tom Seaver did it in 1970 and Aaron Nola did it earlier this year for the Phillies.
MLBCitizen Tribune

Woodruff expected to start for the Brewers against Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (74-47, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-58, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.25 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +180, Brewers -217; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Arrieta battered by Brewers while Burnes dominates

Just based on the pitching matchup, anyone familiar with Major League Baseball knew this one could get out of hand. And it did. Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta continued to struggle, giving up 7 runs to Milwaukee in the top of the first inning at Wrigley Field. The Cubs lost 10-0.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominates Cubs with 15 strikeouts

Burnes (7-4) earned the win over the Cubs on Wednesday, pitching eight scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and no walks while striking out 15. The 2021 season has been a coming out campaign for Burnes, and his ascension to the ranks of MLB's elite starters hit its high point Wednesday when the right-hander notched a career-high 15 punchouts. Even more remarkably, Burnes at one point struck out 10 straight batters -- all on swinging strikes -- to tie a major-league record. Altogether, he induced a whopping 30 swings-and-misses, the second most of any pitcher in a single game this season. With the spectacular outing, Burnes now holds a 2.23 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 172:21 K:BB across 121 innings. He'll look to continue building his Cy Young case when he faces St. Louis on the road next week.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers shut down Cardinals' six-game winning streak

Corbin Burnes, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to throw a four-hitter as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday night. The Brewers earned their MLB-leading 15th shutout while snapping the Cardinals' six-game winning streak. Former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong reached base...
MLBallfans.co

Brewers Must Bury Their Rival Cardinals’ Slim Playoff Hopes This Week

The Brewers and Cardinals are beginning a very important three game series on Tuesday. The Cardinals came come back to life or the Brewers can keep them buried and out of the way. It’s been a while since Milwaukee played St. Louis, last taking on the Redbirds in the middle...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals

Get ready to get really sick of seeing the St. Louis Cardinals. Well, sicker than you normally are. Despite playing the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds 16 times and the Pittsburgh Pirates 19 times this season, the Brewers have somehow only faced the Cardinals 6 times. That means we’re about to see them a bunch in the next month and a half or so, starting with this week’s set at Busch Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fires six shutout innings

Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings, earning the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. Burnes carried a no-hitter through 5.1 innings before allowing back-to-back singles. He was able to strand the pair of runners for his third straight quality start. The 26-year-old has a 1.55 ERA in 58.1 innings over his last nine starts. He only had a season-low three punchouts Tuesday, which lowered his high K/9 rate to 12.4. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals.
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers continue tearing through the division beating Cardinals 2-0 in St.Louis

“Wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in the Chicago game, but he pitched really well.” – Craig Counsell on Corbin Burnes’ performance against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Skipper’s assessment isn’t wrong by any means. Following up a 15 strikeout performance in your next start is something that...
MLBchatsports.com

To make playoffs, St. Louis Cardinals need to beat the Brewers

Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) The odds are against the St Louis Cardinals, but if they want to make the postseason,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy