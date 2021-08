If we listen closely enough, places will tell us stories — lores that stitched the fabric of the land and the people who have lived on them. On Saturday, September 11, we are all invited to the historic communities of Guysville, Stewart, and Kilvert to learn from their stories. A day-long event on Saturday, Sept. 11, “From Old Savannah to Tablertown” will celebrate the vibrant culture and history of this region, with special focus on the contributions and legacy of people of color.