Key Messages: K-12 Statewide, In-School Testing

WASHINGTON, DC — With demand for well-trained STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workers expected to skyrocket, and women and people of color grossly underrepresented in STEM professions, afterschool programs in Minnesota and across the country can play a critical role in preparing the workforce of the future. Today, 70% of Minnesota parents report programs are providing STEM, a drop from 73% in 2014. Sixty percent of parents nationally and 44% in Minnesota report that their child participates in STEM in afterschool twice or more per week. Learning opportunities in each of the STEM disciplines – science learning, technology and engineering, and math – are more available in afterschool programs nationwide today than they were in 2014. Two in five parents across the country (41%) report that their child’s afterschool program offers computer science opportunities – a question asked for the first time in this survey.