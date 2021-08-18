Cancel
Education

State announces new, no-fee COVID-19 testing options for schools to help keep kids in classrooms

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Today the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announced updates to Minnesota’s statewide education testing program. Schools will now have a variety of testing options available to them as they work to develop local testing programs to keep kids and staff healthy, safe and in their classrooms. MDE will also provide grants to support testing efforts in schools.

www.redlakenationnews.com

