Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Announces Tech Training Competitive Grant Winners

Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the Minnesota Tech Training Pilot Program Competitive Grant award recipients, who were selected for their innovative approaches to diversifying the tech sector in Minnesota. In 2019, according to the American Community Survey, only 4% of the tech jobs in Minnesota were held by Black individuals, and only 7% by Hispanic individuals. The pilot program was designed to address the racial disparities in employment as a result of structural disadvantages that students who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) face as they seek education.